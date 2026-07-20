Q2 EPS Estimate for Pan American Silver Reduced by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver's current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Get Pan American Silver alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Pan American Silver News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, while reiterating an Outperform rating. This suggests confidence in Pan American Silver’s longer-term earnings power.

Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, while reiterating an rating. This suggests confidence in Pan American Silver’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a constructive long-term view on the company.

Scotiabank also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a constructive long-term view on the company. Neutral Sentiment: Pan American Silver recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations and posting significant year-over-year revenue growth. That prior earnings strength still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Pan American Silver recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations and posting significant year-over-year revenue growth. That prior earnings strength still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut multiple 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates, including FY2026 and FY2027, which may have raised concerns about near- to medium-term profitability.

National Bank Financial cut multiple 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates, including FY2026 and FY2027, which may have raised concerns about near- to medium-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: The bank also lowered its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 earnings estimates, signaling a more cautious view on future earnings versus earlier expectations.

The bank also lowered its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 earnings estimates, signaling a more cautious view on future earnings versus earlier expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several of National Bank Financial’s quarterly cuts were substantial, especially for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q4 2027, which could contribute to selling pressure on the shares.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pan American Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pan American Silver wasn't on the list.

While Pan American Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here