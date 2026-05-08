Q2 EPS Estimate for Texas Instruments Increased by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments' current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments' FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $285.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $292.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,080 shares of company stock worth $89,405,821. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $6,347,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $7,461,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

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Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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