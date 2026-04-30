Q2 EPS Estimate for Venture Global Decreased by Analyst

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Venture Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global's FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

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Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VG. Weiss Ratings lowered Venture Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Venture Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised Venture Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Venture Global has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Venture Global's payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In other Venture Global news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $1,321,109.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $11,830,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,094,446 shares of company stock worth $84,601,768. 84.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Venture Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised several forward EPS estimates, lifting Q3 2026 to $0.48 (from $0.47), Q4 2026 to $0.36 (from $0.34), Q3 2027 to $0.17 (from $0.11) and Q4 2027 to $0.09 (from $0.05). These upward revisions signal improved longer‑term earnings visibility.

US Capital Advisors raised several forward EPS estimates, lifting Q3 2026 to $0.48 (from $0.47), Q4 2026 to $0.36 (from $0.34), Q3 2027 to $0.17 (from $0.11) and Q4 2027 to $0.09 (from $0.05). These upward revisions signal improved longer‑term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: The brokerage left the full‑year consensus trajectory intact (current consensus ~ $1.32 EPS) — so while some quarters move, the aggregate outlook hasn’t materially changed yet. Also note VG’s recent strong top‑line growth and reported margins, which underpin multiple analysts’ models.

The brokerage left the full‑year consensus trajectory intact (current consensus ~ $1.32 EPS) — so while some quarters move, the aggregate outlook hasn’t materially changed yet. Also note VG’s recent strong top‑line growth and reported margins, which underpin multiple analysts’ models. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut near‑term estimates: Q1 2027 was lowered to $0.21 (from $0.32) and Q2 2027 to $0.16 (from $0.25), indicating potential headwinds to early 2027 profitability.

US Capital Advisors cut near‑term estimates: Q1 2027 was lowered to $0.21 (from $0.32) and Q2 2027 to $0.16 (from $0.25), indicating potential headwinds to early 2027 profitability. Negative Sentiment: Reporting on Venture Global’s new ESOP shelf has raised investor concern about dilution and a valuation gap between management/shareholders. That story increases uncertainty around share count and near‑term valuation. Venture Global ESOP Shelf Raises Questions On Dilution And Valuation Gap

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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