Q2 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB - Free Report) NYSE: ENB - Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

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ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$73.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$72.61 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$59.68 and a 52-week high of C$77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.86.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB - Get Free Report) NYSE: ENB last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of C$17.18 billion during the quarter.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge's payout ratio is currently 117.08%.

Enbridge Company Profile

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

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