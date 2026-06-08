Q2 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Cut by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.32.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $137.72 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,033 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 898.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,420,839 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $205,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $676,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $312,711,000 after buying an additional 1,231,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after buying an additional 901,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG.

Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG. Positive Sentiment: EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks highlighted EOG as a strong momentum stock, which may reinforce positive sentiment but does not appear to be a company-specific catalyst by itself. Article: Here's Why EOG Resources (EOG) is a Strong Momentum Stock

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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