Q2 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Reduced by Zacks Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup's current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

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ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 0.74. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,394,000 after buying an additional 1,393,622 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 772.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,059,100 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 937,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,063 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 866,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,936 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,366,000 after buying an additional 665,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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