Q2 EPS Estimates for Planet Labs PBC Raised by Analyst

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC's current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC's Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also commented on PL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 111.17% and a negative return on equity of 105.29%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,985 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,995,034.16. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Planet Labs PBC

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About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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