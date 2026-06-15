Q2 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Lifted by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,881 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,799 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company's stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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