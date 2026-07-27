Q2 EPS Estimates for Vitesse Energy Decreased by Analyst

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vitesse Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy's current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

VTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Vitesse Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTS stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $27.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,001 shares of the company's stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 403,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 2,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 195,070 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 193,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 116,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In related news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 40,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $660,653.12. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 108,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,360. The trade was a 60.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vitesse Energy's payout ratio is -350.00%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vitesse Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vitesse Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vitesse Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here