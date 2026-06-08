Q2 EPS Forecast for BJ's Wholesale Club Decreased by Analyst

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club's current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BJ. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.0%

BJ stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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