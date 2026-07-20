Q2 EPS Forecast for Nabors Industries Raised by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.59). Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $783.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.33 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,747 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 232.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,841 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,904 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 446.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,715 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 108,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 846.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100,262 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Nabors Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for several upcoming quarters and full-year periods, suggesting improving profitability expectations for Nabors Industries (NBR) . Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for NBR Q1 Earnings

Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for several upcoming quarters and full-year periods, suggesting improving profitability expectations for . Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term outlook for Nabors Industries Ltd. NYSE: NBR .

The analyst firm maintained a rating, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term outlook for . Neutral Sentiment: Even after the upgrades, Zacks Research still expects Nabors to report losses in multiple upcoming periods, so the near-term earnings picture remains challenged.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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