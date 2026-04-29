Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. Q2 had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Q2's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Q2's conference call:

Q1 delivered strong results with $216.5M revenue (+14% YoY), $60M adjusted EBITDA (27.7% margin) and $44.2M free cash flow, and management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Q1 delivered strong results with (+14% YoY), (27.7% margin) and $44.2M free cash flow, and management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Record bookings included nine tier‑one/enterprise wins, a major Synovus–Pinnacle digital banking expansion and the company’s largest-ever fraud deal , signaling strong demand across digital banking and risk/fraud with a healthy pipeline.

Record bookings included nine tier‑one/enterprise wins, a major Synovus–Pinnacle digital banking expansion and the company’s , signaling strong demand across digital banking and risk/fraud with a healthy pipeline. Completion of the January cloud migration materially improved gross margin to 62.1% (from 57.9%) and drove meaningful EBITDA margin expansion, with management expecting this higher run‑rate for 2026 and additional optimization potential in 2027–28.

Completion of the January cloud migration materially improved gross margin to 62.1% (from 57.9%) and drove meaningful EBITDA margin expansion, with management expecting this higher run‑rate for 2026 and additional optimization potential in 2027–28. Q2 is pushing AI initiatives—launching Q2 Code and AI‑driven fraud features that leverage platform data and distribution—but these products are early, monetization/pricing is iterative, and token‑cost dynamics remain a risk to margin.

Q2 is pushing AI initiatives—launching and AI‑driven fraud features that leverage platform data and distribution—but these products are early, monetization/pricing is iterative, and token‑cost dynamics remain a risk to margin. Capital allocation included $97M of open‑market repurchases in the quarter ( $102M repurchased to date), reducing cash to $379M as the company balances buybacks with continued investment in growth and product development.

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Q2 Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of QTWO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Q2 has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,613 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,477.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 483,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,812,422.70. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,076 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $312,002.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,325,518.60. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 411,087 shares of company stock worth $20,702,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,072 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.00.

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Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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