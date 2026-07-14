Q3 Earnings Estimate for OGE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OGE Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.20.

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OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. OGE Energy's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is currently 75.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $918,079,000 after acquiring an additional 304,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $286,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $266,473,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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