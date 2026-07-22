Q3 Earnings Forecast for Enpro Issued By Sidoti (NYSE:NPO)

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enpro in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Enpro's current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Enpro's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.33.

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Enpro Trading Up 4.4%

NPO opened at $338.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. Enpro has a one year low of $199.73 and a one year high of $390.42. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $334.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Enpro by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Enpro

Here are the key news stories impacting Enpro this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on Enpro with an “overweight” rating and a $420 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and likely supporting bullish sentiment. Benzinga article

JPMorgan initiated coverage on Enpro with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and likely supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $9.20 from $9.14 and its FY2027 EPS estimate to $10.69 from $10.67, reinforcing the view that Enpro’s earnings power remains solid.

Sidoti raised its estimate to from $9.14 and its estimate to from $10.67, reinforcing the view that Enpro’s earnings power remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also increased its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $2.57 from $2.55 and Q2 2027 EPS to $2.77 from $2.72, suggesting continued forward growth expectations.

Sidoti also increased its EPS estimate to from $2.55 and EPS to from $2.72, suggesting continued forward growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note argued Enpro’s Sealing and AST segments can justify the stock’s premium valuation, citing durable margins and semiconductor-driven growth as key strengths. Seeking Alpha article

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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