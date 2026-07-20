Q3 Earnings Forecast for Gevo Issued By Northland Securities

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gevo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Gevo's current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Gevo's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.38%.The company had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.90 million.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Research raised Gevo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEVO

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.31. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $396.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,138,251 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,878,866 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,859,441 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,704 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 153.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,194 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gevo news, CEO Paul D. Bloom sold 75,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $133,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,518,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,714.88. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 32,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $57,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 321,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,049.76. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 765,362 shares of company stock worth $1,236,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company's stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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