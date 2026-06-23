Q3 EPS Estimate for Helmerich & Payne Increased by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Evercore upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Helmerich & Payne's revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,765 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $206,660,000 after purchasing an additional 570,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,222,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $121,102,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,036 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $76,741,000 after buying an additional 249,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,468,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,477,000 after buying an additional 465,440 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $47,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.39%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helmerich & Payne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helmerich & Payne wasn't on the list.

While Helmerich & Payne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here