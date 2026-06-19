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Q3 EPS Estimate for Universal Display Increased by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Universal Display logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Universal Display to $1.35 from $1.30, and also lifted longer-term forecasts for Q4 2027 and FY2028. Despite the higher estimates, the firm kept a Strong Sell rating on the stock.
  • Universal Display’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, posting EPS of $0.76 versus the $1.13 consensus and revenue of $142.21 million versus $161.23 million expected. Revenue also fell 14.5% year over year.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall, with the stock carrying an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $130.60. Universal Display shares were trading at $88.94, well below the 52-week high of $162.36.
  • Interested in Universal Display? Here are five stocks we like better.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Display's current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Universal Display's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Universal Display's payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 968.4% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 459,316 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,079,000 after buying an additional 161,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Display by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Universal Display News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted longer-term earnings estimates, including Q3 2027 EPS to $1.35, Q4 2027 EPS to $1.29, and FY2028 EPS to $5.61, which can support sentiment around Universal Display’s future profitability.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The analyst maintained a “Strong Sell” rating despite the higher estimates, suggesting the market still sees caution around valuation and near-term fundamentals.
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut several nearer-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $4.15, Q2 2026 EPS to $1.03, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.10, Q1 2027 EPS to $1.06, and FY2027 EPS to $4.92, which may temper enthusiasm about the company’s short-term growth outlook.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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