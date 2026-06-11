Q3 EPS Estimates for Babcock Reduced by Northland Securities

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Babcock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Babcock's current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Babcock's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BW. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Babcock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.25.

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Babcock Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Babcock has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $214.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.72 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Babcock news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares in the company, valued at $25,079,591.68. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Babcock by 1,743.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,096,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Babcock by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Babcock by 34.1% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company's stock.

More Babcock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Berger Montague, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about the June 15 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action covering Babcock & Wilcox shares purchased between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026. Article: Rosen Deadline Notice

Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Berger Montague, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about the June 15 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action covering Babcock & Wilcox shares purchased between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz announced that a class action has been filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and certain officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws and seeking damages for investors in the same class period. Article: Pomerantz Class Action Filing

Pomerantz announced that a class action has been filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and certain officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws and seeking damages for investors in the same class period. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities cut its FY2027 EPS estimate for Babcock & Wilcox to $0.59 from $0.64, signaling somewhat lower earnings expectations ahead. Article: Northland Estimate Cut

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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