Q3 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Lowered by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for InterDigital's current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.InterDigital's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS.

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IDCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $261.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 879 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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