Q3 EPS Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics Cut by HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 928.44%.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.80. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 14,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $233,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $624,027.20. This trade represents a 27.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,100. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 25,051 shares of company stock valued at $434,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,804 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 450,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,471 shares of the company's stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,530 shares of the company's stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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