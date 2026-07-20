Q3 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:BIOVF Reduced by HC Wainwright

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $755.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million.

Get BIOVF alerts: Sign Up

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIOVF. Zacks Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIOVF

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 0.35. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm's 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum wasn't on the list.

While Swedish Orphan Biovitrum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here