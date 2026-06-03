Q3 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Boosted by Analyst

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. US Capital Advisors has a "Moderate Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources' current full-year earnings is $10.75 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $327.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.21.

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Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $263.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $280.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,019,292.32. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 24,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $5,934,309.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,640,757.34. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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