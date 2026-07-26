Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,263,602 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the June 30th total of 677,047 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,102,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diyong Xu purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,023,896. This represents a 115.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,023,896. The trade was a 115.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 34.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q32 Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 107.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,915 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 107,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTTB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Q32 Bio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Q32 Bio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Q32 Bio from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:QTTB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,801. Q32 Bio has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Q32 Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

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