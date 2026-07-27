Q4 Earnings Estimate for ED Issued By KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Underweight" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison's current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison's FY2027 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ED. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $107.87.

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Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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