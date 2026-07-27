Q4 Earnings Estimate for PNW Issued By KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital's current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital's FY2030 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.07.

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Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 109.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at $656,766. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.78%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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