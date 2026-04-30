Q4 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.07. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $27.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q1 2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.55 EPS.

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Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.45 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.Murphy USA's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy USA from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $483.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE MUSA opened at $516.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.23. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $539.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,705 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,998 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $53,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,638 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total transaction of $343,894.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total value of $139,669.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,503.68. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $4,490,690. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Key Murphy USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $7.28 vs. consensus $5.37 and revenue $4.82B vs. $4.45B; net income and fuel contribution (35.0 cpg vs. 25.4 cpg year-ago) rose sharply, showing stronger margins and same-store trends for the quarter. BusinessWire Q1 Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $7.28 vs. consensus $5.37 and revenue $4.82B vs. $4.45B; net income and fuel contribution (35.0 cpg vs. 25.4 cpg year-ago) rose sharply, showing stronger margins and same-store trends for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and estimate lifts: Zacks has raised multiple quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts and added MUSA to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting upward revisions to near-term earnings power. (Zacks coverage also published post‑earnings commentary on key metrics.) Zacks Q1 Coverage

Analyst support and estimate lifts: Zacks has raised multiple quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts and added MUSA to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting upward revisions to near-term earnings power. (Zacks coverage also published post‑earnings commentary on key metrics.) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call prepared remarks/transcript released — provides management color on fuel margins, merchandising, and buyback/dividend posture; useful for investors digging beyond headline beats but not an immediate price catalyst on its own. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call prepared remarks/transcript released — provides management color on fuel margins, merchandising, and buyback/dividend posture; useful for investors digging beyond headline beats but not an immediate price catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: One outlet reported an increase in a published price target (to 496.83); that target sits below the current share price and may be read as less relevant for immediate upside. MSN Price Target Note

One outlet reported an increase in a published price target (to 496.83); that target sits below the current share price and may be read as less relevant for immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp issued mixed revisions: it trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly (a modest near-term cut) even while keeping an Overweight rating and raising FY2027 estimates — the mixed messaging can sap near-term investor conviction. (Covered in analyst notes around the earnings period.)

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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