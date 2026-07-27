Q4 EPS Estimates for Nokia Lowered by Northland Securities

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nokia in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Nokia's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Nokia's FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Danske upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOK

Nokia Stock Performance

NOK stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Nokia has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $594,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,321,058 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896,363 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 20,388,202 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $104,244,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Key Nokia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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