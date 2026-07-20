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Q4 EPS Estimates for Rekor Systems Lowered by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Northland Securities lowered its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for Rekor Systems to ($0.02) per share from ($0.01), and also projected Q1 2027 EPS at ($0.02).
  • Rekor Systems continues to face weak analyst sentiment, with an average rating of “Sell” and recent rating changes that still leave the stock under pressure.
  • The company’s latest reported quarter showed missed expectations, with EPS of ($0.07) versus an expected ($0.04) and revenue of $10.26 million versus $12.32 million estimated.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rekor Systems.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR - Free Report) - Northland Securities reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Rekor Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems' current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Rekor Systems' Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Rekor Systems from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rekor Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rekor Systems has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems Price Performance

REKR opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 80.28%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 million.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in real-time vehicle recognition solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company develops software and hardware systems that capture, analyze and store vehicle data—such as license plate images, make and model, color and vehicle characteristics—by leveraging advanced computer vision algorithms. Rekor's platforms enable public safety agencies, transportation departments and private enterprises to automate vehicle identification, enhance situational awareness and improve operational efficiency.

The company's flagship offering is a suite of intelligent camera and analytics products that include built-in license plate recognition (LPR) and vehicle attribute classification.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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