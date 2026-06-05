Q4 EPS Forecast for Diamondback Energy Boosted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy's current full-year earnings is $19.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy's Q2 2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.79 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $242.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $202.94 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 235.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $1,406,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,228,179.50. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $1,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $844,561.40. The trade was a 57.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,321 shares of company stock worth $16,386,359 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is currently 511.63%.

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple near- and mid-term earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests slightly better earnings expectations ahead.

Zacks Research nudged up multiple near- and mid-term earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests slightly better earnings expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp still rates Diamondback Energy Overweight with a $225 price target , signaling continued upside potential versus recent trading levels.

KeyCorp still rates Diamondback Energy with a , signaling continued upside potential versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating while only making small upward tweaks to forecasts, indicating the revisions are constructive but not strong enough to turn decisively bullish.

Zacks Research maintained a rating while only making small upward tweaks to forecasts, indicating the revisions are constructive but not strong enough to turn decisively bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The company remains on track for strong projected profitability, with consensus current-year EPS at $19.54 and analysts still modeling solid earnings across 2026-2028.

The company remains on track for strong projected profitability, with consensus current-year EPS at and analysts still modeling solid earnings across 2026-2028. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its FY2027 and Q2 2027 EPS estimates and also cut Q3 2027 estimates, which may weigh on sentiment around longer-term growth.

KeyCorp lowered its and EPS estimates and also cut estimates, which may weigh on sentiment around longer-term growth. Negative Sentiment: A recent article highlighted that Diamondback has fallen since its last earnings report, suggesting investors remain cautious despite stable oil-market commentary.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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