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QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
QBE Insurance Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • QBE Insurance Group shares gapped up Monday, opening at $16.65 after a $15.96 close and last trading at $16.67 on a volume of about 2,583 shares, a roughly 3.6% increase.
  • The stock is trading above key technical levels, with a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98, suggesting strength in both short- and long-term trends.
  • QBE is an Australia-based multinational insurer operating in more than 27 countries through General Insurance and Reinsurance divisions, offering property & casualty coverage and risk management solutions to retail, commercial and specialty clients.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:QBIEY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.65. QBE Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 2,583 shares.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 3.6%

The business's fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd is an Australian-based multinational insurer that provides a broad range of general insurance and reinsurance products. Headquartered in Sydney, the company operates through two core divisions—General Insurance and Reinsurance—serving retail, commercial and specialty customers across diverse industries. QBE’s offerings encompass property and casualty coverage as well as risk management solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and large corporations.

Founded in 1886 as North Queensland Insurance Co, the business adopted the QBE name in 1973 following a series of mergers with Bankers and Traders Insurance Co and Equitable Fire & General Insurance Co Over more than a century of operations, the firm has expanded its footprint to more than 27 countries, with significant market presence in Australia, North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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