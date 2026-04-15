Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Barclays

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock's current price.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qiagen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Qiagen in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Qiagen alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

Qiagen Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.Qiagen's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Qiagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,564,000 after buying an additional 135,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Qiagen by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,529,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 534,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qiagen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qiagen wasn't on the list.

While Qiagen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here