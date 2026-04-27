Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $492.0 million-$492.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.1 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.430- EPS.

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Qiagen Stock Down 0.7%

QGEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,996. The stock's 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The firm had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 target price on Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.64.

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Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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