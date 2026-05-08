Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.0520, with a volume of 87344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qiagen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $492.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qiagen by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Further Reading

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