Qiagen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of 176% compared to the average daily volume of 2,214 call options.

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Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qiagen by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,529,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 534,527 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,564,000 after buying an additional 135,638 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.27. 392,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,617. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Qiagen's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Further Reading

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