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QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
QNB logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • QNB reported quarterly EPS of $0.93, with a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.15%.
  • Shares dipped $0.17 to $44.75 on Tuesday on volume of 6,284 (vs. average 2,939); the stock has a market cap of $222.4M, a P/E of 11.87, and a one‑year range of $32.16–$46.00.
  • Interested in QNB? Here are five stocks we like better.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. QNB had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.15%.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 6,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QNB has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $46.00.

QNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QNB Corp. is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, operating through its principal subsidiary, QNB Bank. The bank delivers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its core offerings include deposit products, treasury management, consumer and commercial lending, and specialized credit solutions tailored to local market needs.

Founded in 1877 as Quakertown National Bank, QNB has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish a branch network across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

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