QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. QNB had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Get QNB alerts: Sign Up

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 6,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QNB has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $46.00.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, operating through its principal subsidiary, QNB Bank. The bank delivers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its core offerings include deposit products, treasury management, consumer and commercial lending, and specialized credit solutions tailored to local market needs.

Founded in 1877 as Quakertown National Bank, QNB has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish a branch network across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of New Jersey.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QNB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QNB wasn't on the list.

While QNB currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here