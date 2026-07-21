Quad Graphics, Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Quad Graphics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quad Graphics has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quad Graphics to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

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Quad Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Quad Graphics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $443.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 47.27% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $581.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quad Graphics will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quad Graphics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quad Graphics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUAD

About Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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