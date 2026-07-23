Quaker Houghton (KWR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Quaker Houghton to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $504.5950 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.70 million. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Houghton to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Quaker Houghton Trading Up 0.8%

KWR opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Quaker Houghton has a 12-month low of $111.42 and a 12-month high of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 543.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.36.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Quaker Houghton's payout ratio is presently 725.00%.

Quaker Houghton announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Quaker Houghton in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Quaker Houghton from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Houghton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KWR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $106,557.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,655.96. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Houghton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 12,361.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Houghton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company's stock.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

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