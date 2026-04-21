Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.9130.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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