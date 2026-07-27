Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 1.8% - Time to Buy?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.19 and last traded at $170.04. Approximately 12,460,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,510,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.77.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $203.52 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,899 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 4.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 84,539 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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