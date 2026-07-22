Qualcomm (QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $9.6825 billion for the quarter. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualcomm to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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