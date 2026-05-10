Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.1429.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Qualys alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $94.28 on Friday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $155.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,099 shares of the software maker's stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 251.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,958 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,041 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualys wasn't on the list.

While Qualys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here