Qualys (QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $173.6840 million for the quarter. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Qualys Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,296.94. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $1,352,964 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,148 shares of the software maker's stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $78,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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