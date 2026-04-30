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Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quanta Services reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.68 versus a consensus ~ $2.14 and revenue of $7.87B versus ~$7.03B (up 26.3% YoY), driving a ~13% gap-up in the stock (opened ~$699.61, last near $705).
  • The company raised FY2026 guidance to EPS $13.550–$14.250 and revenue $34.7B–$35.2B, triggering analyst price-target increases (Citi to $733) and supporting a consensus "Moderate Buy".
  • Management highlighted strong operating metrics—adjusted EBITDA $686M, cash from operations $392M, free cash flow $184M, RPO $26.2B and total backlog $48.5B—while institutional investors own about 90.49% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quanta Services.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $628.60, but opened at $699.61. Quanta Services shares last traded at $705.2170, with a volume of 371,477 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.54. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $647.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $603.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 13.0%

The firm has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $575.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.00.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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