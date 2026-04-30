Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $628.60, but opened at $699.61. Quanta Services shares last traded at $705.2170, with a volume of 371,477 shares changing hands.
The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.54. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS.
Quanta Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.
Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services
Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results significantly beat expectations — adjusted EPS $2.68 vs. Zacks/consensus ~ $2.04–$2.14 and revenue $7.87B vs. ~$7.03B, driven by 26% year-over-year revenue growth. Quanta Services (PWR) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q1 results, strong cash flow and backlog: GAAP EPS $1.45, adjusted EPS $2.68, adjusted EBITDA $686M, cash from ops $392M, free cash flow $184M, RPO $26.2B and total backlog $48.5B — metrics that underpin the guidance raise. QUANTA SERVICES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Quanta raised FY2026 guidance to EPS $13.550–$14.250 and revenue $34.7B–$35.2B, both above consensus (EPS ~12.88; revenue ~33.3B), giving investors clearer upside to 2026 earnings. Quanta Services Reports Record Q1 Results, Raises 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are responding: Citi raised its price target to $733 (from $640) and at least one other shop raised coverage/targets, reinforcing buy-side enthusiasm. Citi Raises its Price Target on Quanta Services (PWR) to $733 from $640
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: analysts note Quanta benefits from multi-year infrastructure tailwinds (electrification, data centers), which supports long-term growth but also raises expectations already priced in. Sterling vs. Quanta: Which Infrastructure Stock Wins Today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Risks noted heading into results: weather, utilization and margin pressure could still affect project-level margins even as top-line and backlog expand — items investors may watch in upcoming calls. Quanta to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $647.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $603.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.
Quanta Services Stock Up 13.0%
The firm has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $575.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.00.
About Quanta Services
(Get Free Report
)
Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.
In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.
Further Reading
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