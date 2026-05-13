Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 7.2% - What's Next?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.9370. Approximately 9,362,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,297,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

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Quantum Computing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum Computing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum Computing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 3.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Computing Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 68,902 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $540,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,132,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,889,324.30. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Quantum Computing by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 724.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

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