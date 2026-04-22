Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins Sells 83,712 Shares

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 83,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $84,549.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,776,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,813,896.35. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Alan Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 12,149 shares of Quantum-Si stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $10,083.67.

On Friday, March 20th, Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 11,628 shares of Quantum-Si stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $9,883.80.

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Quantum-Si Trading Up 8.5%

Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 11,020,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,396. The stock has a market cap of $229.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.08. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.76 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 4,160.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QSI

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company's stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

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