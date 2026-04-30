Quantum-Si (QSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $0.2990 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 43.90% and a negative net margin of 4,160.06%. On average, analysts expect Quantum-Si to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Dowdy purchased 109,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $104,395.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 269,107 shares in the company, valued at $255,651.65. This trade represents a 69.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 83,712 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $84,549.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,776,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,813,896.35. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 212,904 shares of company stock worth $205,021 in the last 90 days. 22.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Quantum-Si by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,464 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSI

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

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