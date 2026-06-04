QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 150,320 Shares

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 150,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,397,976.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,712,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,305.80. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Timothy Holme sold 40,615 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $377,719.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Timothy Holme sold 25,445 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $209,412.35.

On Thursday, May 21st, Timothy Holme sold 92,972 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $765,159.56.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $256,905.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Timothy Holme sold 150,183 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $1,126,372.50.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $211,689.72.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $785,335.86.

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QuantumScape Price Performance

QS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,594,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,794,723. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 46.8% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 8.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 62,023 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 233.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company's stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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