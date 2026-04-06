Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock's previous close.

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Quarterhill Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.35. 239,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,775. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.08. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 37.72%.The company had revenue of C$50.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quarterhill will post 0.0200567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently.

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