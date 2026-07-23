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Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Quebecor logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quebecor shares rose above their 200-day moving average on Wednesday, trading as high as C$67.68 and last changing hands at C$67.36, above the C$59.18 long-term average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but positive overall: Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to hold, while several firms including Desjardins, BMO Capital Markets, and ATB Cormark maintained bullish targets. MarketBeat shows an average rating of Moderate Buy with a target price of C$67.79.
  • Quebecor reported solid recent quarterly results, posting C$0.97 EPS on revenue of C$1.40 billion, with a 37.44% return on equity and 12.99% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.18 and traded as high as C$67.68. Quebecor shares last traded at C$67.36, with a volume of 557,775 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quebecor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$58.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$67.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quebecor

Quebecor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is C$67.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.18.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. Québec-based Quebecor TSX: QBR.A TSX: QBR.B employs more than 11,000 people in Canada. A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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