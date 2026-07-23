Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $237.78 and last traded at $233.1380, with a volume of 522023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.83.

The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS.

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Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Key Quest Diagnostics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,000. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $25,708,601.22. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Further Reading

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